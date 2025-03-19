Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys 9,555 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 397.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,001 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

