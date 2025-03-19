Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires Shares of 8,428 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

