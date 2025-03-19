SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
