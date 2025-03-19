SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.