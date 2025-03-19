Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

