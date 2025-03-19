Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

