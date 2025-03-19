Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £619.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.38. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 322.50 ($4.19) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

