Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- Trading Halts Explained
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.