British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Releases Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a net margin of 63.40% and a return on equity of 4.00%.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
LON BSC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75).
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile
