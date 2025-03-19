British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Releases Earnings Results

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a net margin of 63.40% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

LON BSC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of -0.01. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a 52 week low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

