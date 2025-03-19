Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBG stock opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.11. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.83 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($7.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £436.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CBG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 600 ($7.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
