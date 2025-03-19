Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 297,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

