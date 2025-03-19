Kazazian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 449,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. LegalZoom.com makes up 2.6% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 132,189 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 472,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 34,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

