GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $60,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.