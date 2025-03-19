American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) is Lindenwold Advisors INC’s 6th Largest Position

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5,834.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 446,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

