Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes $604,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $490.26 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.