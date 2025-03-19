Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes $604,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $490.26 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
