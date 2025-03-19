Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 10,025 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

NYSE PWR opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

