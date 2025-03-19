Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,531 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $35,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

