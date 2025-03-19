Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

