Boston Partners Has $193.11 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,410,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,954 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $193,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.