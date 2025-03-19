Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $278,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $316.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

