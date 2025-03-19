Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $382,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 523,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,546,000 after purchasing an additional 391,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

