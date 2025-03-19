Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

IBKR opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average of $176.07. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

