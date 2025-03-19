2,903 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.