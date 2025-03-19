Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $167,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

