Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.95.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

