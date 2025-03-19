Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

