Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,648 shares of company stock worth $3,382,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $281.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

