48,229 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

WELL opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

