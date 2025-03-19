MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Strong Sell Rating

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
MGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MGEE opened at $92.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGE Energy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.