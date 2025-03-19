MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Strong Sell Rating

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $92.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.