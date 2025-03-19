Top Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – March 18th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are deeply involved in developing, implementing, or utilizing blockchain technology within their business operations. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized systems, often impacting sectors like finance, technology, and supply chain management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,639. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,185,608. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,393. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 6.83.

