Kazazian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $664.96 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $692.84 and a 200-day moving average of $823.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
