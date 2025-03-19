Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 203.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 54,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $599.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.44 and a 200-day moving average of $623.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock worth $72,494,045 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

