Next Capital Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.