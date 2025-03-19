Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.23 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
NIU opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.45.
About Niu Technologies
