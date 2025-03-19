Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Announces Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $112.23 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NIU opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.45.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

