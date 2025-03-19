Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

PBSV opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pharma-Bio Serv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

