Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

