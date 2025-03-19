iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESMV opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

