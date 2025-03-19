iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ESMV opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Palo Alto Networks: Cybersecurity Standout in a Turbulent Market
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.