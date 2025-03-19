MTN Group Limited (MTNOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 24th

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1907 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 55.3% increase from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.