MTN Group Limited (MTNOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 24th

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1907 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 55.3% increase from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.
MTN Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Palo Alto Networks: Cybersecurity Standout in a Turbulent Market
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.