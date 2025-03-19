Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 18th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.451 per share by the bank on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 10.8% increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $93,386.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

