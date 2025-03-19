Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Decreases By 16.0%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Shares of AOUT opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

