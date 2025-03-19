Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
