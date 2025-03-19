Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

