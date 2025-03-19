Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences
In related news, Director Michael Houghton purchased 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,865,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Palo Alto Networks: Cybersecurity Standout in a Turbulent Market
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.