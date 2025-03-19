Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

ASMB opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

In related news, Director Michael Houghton purchased 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,865,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

