iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

