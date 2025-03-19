17,080 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,121,000 after buying an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,072.54. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,525 shares of company stock worth $11,268,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

