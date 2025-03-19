SageOak Financial LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after buying an additional 11,320,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,659,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,932,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 402,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.