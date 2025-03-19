Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Increased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,528,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,050 shares during the period. Ambev comprises 4.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Ambev by 84.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 214,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 72.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,624,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 684,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

