SageOak Financial LLC Invests $868,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.8% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.