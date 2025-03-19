SageOak Financial LLC Invests $868,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.8% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.