SageOak Financial LLC Invests $530,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bakala Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
