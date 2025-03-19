Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWF opened at $363.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

