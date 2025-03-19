SageOak Financial LLC Takes $12.99 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 202,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises about 11.9% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DCOR opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $67.59.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

