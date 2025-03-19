Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,555 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,352. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

