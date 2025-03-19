Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,455 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 75.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 112.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $275.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

